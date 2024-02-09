The International League T20 2024 has produced some unpredictable and nail-biting match finishes. This match will be the last chance for both Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals to qualify for the next round of the tournament. Desert Vipers will be facing Dubai Capitals on Friday, February 09, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The ILT20 2024 match between Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. ILT20 2024: Gulf Giants Win by 5 Runs in Thrilling Showdown Against MI Emirates.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Live Telecast and Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)