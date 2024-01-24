The International League T20 is back and has fully commenced with it's season two. In the next fixture, Desert Vipers will be facing the Gulf Giants on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The ILT20 2024 match between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. Rachin Ravindra and Phoebe Litchfield Clinch ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year Awards; Bas De Leede and Queentor Abel Named Associate Cricketers of the Year.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants ILT20 2024

Gulf Giants host Desert Vipers who are looking for their first win of #DPWorldILT20onZee S2 🟠🔴 Who are you backing to take the 𝙒?#GGvDV | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge | @ilt20onzee pic.twitter.com/VwrfQrhdUo — AndPicturesIN (@AndPicturesIN) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)