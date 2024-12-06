Veteran seamer Mitchell Starc surpassed former Australian pacer Alan Davidson in most Test five-wicket hauls as a left-arm speedster. Starc moved to the second spot and is only behind legendary Wasim Akram. During the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, Starc took his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests. After registering a five-wicket haul, Starc surpassed Alan Davidson, who bagged 14 five-wicket hauls in 82 innings. Wasim Akram is leading the list with 25 five-wicket hauls in 181 innings. Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul in the first innings bundled out India for 180 runs during the second Test in Adelaide. Ravichandran Ashwin Wicket Video: Mitchell Starc’s Unplayable Yorker Traps Ashwin in Front During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Mitchell Starc has Second Most Fifer By left-arm Seamers in Tests

Most fifer by left hand pacers in test cricket 25 - Wasim Akram 15 - Mitchell Starc** 14 - Alan Davidson 12 - Mitchell Johnson#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Vishwesh Gaur (@iumvishwesh) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)