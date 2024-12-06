Veteran Australia speedster Mitchell Starc produced a stunning in-swinging yorker that trapped India batter Ravichandran Ashwin during the IND vs AUS 2nd pink ball Test 2024 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the 39th over when Starc produced a peach delivery to Ashwin. Starc bowled a full inswinging yorker in the middle, and Ashwin was late to bring his bat down. The ball hits the front pad, and the umpire raised his finger. Ashwin reviewed, but the replays confirmed the ball was crashing into the middle stump. IND 141/8 in 38.5 Overs | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 1: Mitchell Starc Attains Fifer, Harshit Rana Falls For Duck.

Typical Mitchell Starc Delivery!

