Rohit Sharma was born on April 30, 1987. Starting from a lower middle class family of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma grew on to become one of the best batters in the history of the game of cricket, one of the best captains and cricketers India has ever seen. Rohit has recently led India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and is currently featuring in the IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians. As he celebrated his birthday on April 30, 2025, fans showered him with wishes on his special occasion. Rohit Sharma Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy Birthday Rohit Greetings, HD Photos in Team India and MI Jersey for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram to Share Online.

Happy Birthday Ro God

Happy Birthday to the Greatest Captain

You are An Emotion

Happy Birthday to Greatest Captain Rohit Sharma

A Symphony of Strokes

Happy Birthday to the Hitman

Leadership, Class and Bravery

