Rohit Sharma was born on April 30, 1987. Starting from a lower middle class family of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma grew on to become one of the best batters in the history of the game of cricket, one of the best captains and cricketers India has ever seen. Rohit has recently led India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and is currently featuring in the IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians. As he celebrated his birthday on April 30, 2025, fans showered him with wishes on his special occasion. Rohit Sharma Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy Birthday Rohit Greetings, HD Photos in Team India and MI Jersey for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram to Share Online.

Happy Birthday Ro God

#HappyBirthdayRohit "Not just a player — a revolution. Not just a captain — a legacy. A maestro who turned timing into magic, and cricket into pure art — Rohit Sharma, the heartbeat of a billion dreams. Happy Birthday Ro God." pic.twitter.com/AY5JLQYRu0 — wild_sala (@Bloody_sweet100) April 29, 2025

Happy Birthday to the Greatest Captain

Happy Birthday to the greatest Captain Rohit Sharma ❤️🔥 No Rohit Sharma Fan Will Scroll Down Without Liking This Tweet ❤️.#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/o9cjmcUFq0 — भारतीय (@Praven152) April 29, 2025

You are An Emotion

"Happy Birthday, Rohit Sharma. Watching you grow from a promising youngster to the soul of Indian cricket has been a privilege. Your calmness, resilience, and passion have inspired me every step of the way. Thank you for being more than just a cricketer—you're an emotion.#hitman pic.twitter.com/bwtcTFlgGo — shaurya (@shauryahubete) April 29, 2025

Happy Birthday to Greatest Captain Rohit Sharma

Happy Birthday to the greatest Captain Rohit Sharma 🐐🇮🇳 No Rohit Sharma Fan Will Scroll Down Without Liking This Tweet 💙#HappyBirthdayRohit #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/RYRs2yp2Fn — 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐧 ⁴⁵🐐 (@ROHITHEGOAT45) April 29, 2025

A Symphony of Strokes

Rohit Sharma's 264, a symphony of strokes that silenced bowlers! 🏏 Eden Gardens witnessed a legend paint history with his bat.#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/nplMyTZ2tt — 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧🧛 (@hiit_man45) April 29, 2025

Happy Birthday to the Hitman

From smashing records to leading India to 2 ICC trophies, you've not only made us proud but also inspired generations. Your passion, dedication, and love for the game have touched millions of hearts. Happy Birthday to the HITMAN of Indian Cricket @ImRo45 ❤️‍🔥#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/BbzVueYCh1 — Rohit Sharma Trends (@TrendsRohit) April 29, 2025

Leadership, Class and Bravery

Indian captain who got us two massive trophies in a span of 9 months. Talk about leadership, class and bravery. #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/7LqRYNayVT — Sam👨‍🎤 (@beingsalkatty) April 29, 2025

