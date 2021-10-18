India won their first warm-up game en route to the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 against England by seven wickets. Batting first, England scored 188/5 and India chased down with one over to spare, courtesy of KL Rahul (51), Ishan Kishan (70) and finishing touches by Rishabh Pant (29*) and Hardik Pandya (12*). For England, Jonny Bairstow (49) and Moeen Ali (43) performed well with the bat in hand.

Impressive batting performance 👌

Fine bowling display 👍#TeamIndia beat England & win their first warm-up game. 👏 👏#INDvENG #T20WorldCup



📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/jIBgYFqOjz— BCCI (@BCCI) October 18, 2021

