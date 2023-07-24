India find their groove again on Day 4 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 as they push for a win with dominant display throughout the day. After 4 sessions of gritty batting effort from the hosts, India were quick to end their first innings riding on Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul. Visitors secured a lead of 183 runs and started their second innings on high tempo with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan scoring quickfire half-centuries and declaring the innings on 181/2. West Indies have a target of 365 on the board and they have lost two wickets for only 76 runs and have a big task in front of them on Day 5.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Day 4 Stumps Update

2ND Test. 31.2: Ravichandran Ashwin to Jermanie Blackwood 4 runs, West Indies 76/2 https://t.co/d6oETzpeRx #WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023

