The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on September 20, 2025. The three-match ODI bilateral is currently tied 1-1, with Australia clinching the first game and India making a remarkable comeback in the second. The Aussies have won the toss for the India vs Australia Women's 3rd ODI 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Australia captain Alyssa Healy has elected to bat first. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here. While Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have the same playing XI as the last game, the visitors have two changes: Grace Harris and Kim Garth are replacing Annabel Sutherland and Darcie Brown. Why Are India Women’s Cricket Team Players Wearing Pink Jerseys in IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 Match? Know Reason.

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(c/wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Toss Report and Playing XI: IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025

