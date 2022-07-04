Renuka Singh was once again brilliant for India as she registered her best fixtures in WODIs in the 2nd game against Sri Lanka. The Indian bower finished with the figures of 4/28 as the hosts were bowled out for 173. Ama Kanchana played a crucial unbeaten knock of 47 runs.

𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸! Renuka Singh stars with the ball as #TeamIndia bowl out Sri Lanka for 173. #SLvIND We will be back for India's chase shortly. 👍 👍 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/XOkhAjAZvT pic.twitter.com/Ek6LaGA1zj — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 4, 2022

