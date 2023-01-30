Deepti Sharma struck twice off consecutive deliveries to peg West Indies bag during their match against India in the South Africa Tri-Series on Monday, January 30. The off-spinner was on a hattrick at one point in time, having dismissed Rashada Williams and Shemaine Campbelle in the fourth over. West Indie managed 46/3 in the first 10 overs with skipper Hayley Matthews batting on 28*.

Deepti Sharma Puts India on Top:

Tri-Series 2023. 10.1: Renuka Singh to Hayley Matthews 4 runs, West Indies Women 50/3 https://t.co/FyfJabuiAc #WIvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)