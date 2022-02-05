Ravi Kumar has given India a great start in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday, February 5. The left-arm pacer dismissed Jacob Bethell (2) and Tom Prest (0) in his first two overs to give India an upper hand early on in the match.

