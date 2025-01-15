The India women's national cricket team achieved a huge milestone after winning the third ODI against the Ireland women's national cricket team in Rajkot. The Women in Blue recorded their biggest-ever win (in terms of runs) after securing a dominant victory of 304 runs during the IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025. With this victory, the Smriti Mandhana-led India whitewashed Ireland 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. Previously, India recorded the biggest win in terms of runs against Ireland by 249 runs in 2017. Talking about the match, India recorded the highest team total (men's and women's) in ODIs. Women in Blue hammered 435/5 in 50 overs. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana and opener Pratika Rawal hammered respective centuries. Richa Ghosh slammed a half-century, which guided the hosts to a monstrous total. While chasing 436, the Ireland women never looked comfortable. The visitors were bundled out for 131 runs and lost the one-sided third ODI in Rajkot by 304 runs. India Women Beat Ireland Women by 304 Runs in IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025; Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal's Centuries Help Women in Blue Clinch Dominant Victory As They Seal 3-0 Series Victory.

India Women Recorded Largest Win in Terms of Runs in ODIs

