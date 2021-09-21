Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated victory after skillfully weighing over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Harbhajan Singh could be seen congratulating the KKR players for a commendable match at Abu Dhabi. Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer among the others were applauded by their teammates for their remarkable spells that helped them register an exemplary win against the Virat Kohli-led team. Watch the video from KKR's dressing room after they successfully outplayed RCB in their first match in the second leg of IPL 2021. Virat Kohli Shares Batting Tips With KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer After Latter’s Debut Against RCB in IPL 2021 (Watch Video).

Check Out KKR's Dressing Room Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

