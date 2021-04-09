Virat Kohli Smashed on Head After Dropping Krunal Pandya During MI vs RCB Season Opener, Survives Injury Scare!!

OUCH! 😬 Virat Kohli drops a chance as Krunal Pandya smashes the ball at him, the ball bursts through his hands and hits him in the face... he's OK to continue.#MI 153-5 in the 19th. #IPL2021 📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No 📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Fvy9ivigIK pic.twitter.com/E2mx9HruVE — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 9, 2021

Swollen Face!!

