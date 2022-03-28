Senior batsman Deepak Hooda scored half-century as he and youngster Ayush Badoni rescued Lucknow Super Giants after a poor start. The duo added 87 off 67 balls and helped LSG bounce back. The duo joined hands at 29 for four. Fastest Ball in IPL 2022: Lockie Ferguson Clocks 150kph During GT vs LSG Match.

