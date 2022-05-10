Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta joined Shikhar Dhawan at the gym as the cricketer shared the workout video on Instagram. PBKS are currently on eighth spot on the IPL 2022 points table following five wins from 11 matches.

