Kolkata Knight Riders make wholesale changes to their lineup after continued failure from the openers and they bring in their overseas opening duo Jason Roy and Litton Das to solve the problem instead of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and N Jagadeeshan. Litton Das hadned debut in IPL while it is debut of Jason Roy for KKR. Left arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya and Mandeep Singh also included in the eleven.

Litton Das Makes Debut, Jason Roy Included in KKR XI

Take a look the Playing XIs of the two sides 👌👌 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CYENNIiaQp #TATAIPL | #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/Q6SsrijI1D — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023

