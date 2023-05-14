Yashasvi Jaiswal was behind by only a single run from Faf du Plessis after his sensational knock against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was a head on competition for the orange cap in the RR vs RCB match and it was Faf du Plessis who came out on top. With another half-century and now 631 runs under his belt, he still has the lead position with an extra game in hand. Yashasvi got dismissed in a duck and couldn't come close to Faf's total.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder is Faf Du Plessis

Faf Du Plessis in IPL 2023: 73(43). 23(12). 79*(46). 22(16). 62(33). 84(56). 62(39). 17(7). 44(40). 45(32). 65(41). 55(44). The Orange Cap holder of this IPL - Incredible, Captain Faf. pic.twitter.com/5KfjHFavFk — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 14, 2023

