Mohammed Shami held his top spot in the list of highest wicket-takers of IPL 2023 with 25 scalps to his name. With his two wickets against Chennai Super Kings, Shami distanced himself from teammate Rashid Khan, who sits second on the table. Yuzvendra Chahal (21 wickets), Tushar Deshpande (21 wickets) and also Piyush Chawla are third, fourth and fifth on this list.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder is Me After Qualifier 1

Mohammed Shami in IPL 2023: •Most wickets in this IPL. •The Purple Cap holder. •Most wickets in powerplay. •Most dot balls in powerplay. •4-0-28-2 in Qualifier 1. •Most maiden overs. •Two 4-wicket hauls. WHAT A BOWLER. pic.twitter.com/V1P6Mo7trN — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 23, 2023

