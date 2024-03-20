The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to get underway with a glittering opening ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On March 20, the IPL released the star-studded roster of celebrities who will be performing at the grand event. Akshay Kumar, Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman and Tiger Shroff will look to amaze the audience with their performances and steal the show before the blockbuster opening match. Chennai Super Kings, the reigning champions, lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of IPL 2024 on March 22. When Is IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details of Curtain-Raiser Event.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Performers

The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! 🎉🥳 Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup! ✨ 🗓22nd March ⏰6:30 PM onwards pic.twitter.com/7POPthFITx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 20, 2024

