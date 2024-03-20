Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick start from March 22, 2024. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the inaugural match of the IPL 2024 season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium. This is CSK’s ninth occasion of the opening match of an IPL season – most by any franchise. While CSK is a five-time IPL champion, RCB also has reached finals for three times. Both teams have been successful in the IPL so far and also have a massive fan base across the world. Previously, they've opened the season in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023. ‘Star-Studded’, JioCinema Unveils Commentator Roster for IPL 2024.

But along with a star-studded opening match, fans will be treated to a grand opening ceremony. Featuring multiple Bollywood celebrities, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opening ceremony is set to captivate audiences with its spectacular performances. As per reports, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff – who are also seen in the IPL Opening match’s advertisements will perform at the ceremony. With that playback legends Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman are also expected to perform during IPL Opening Ceremony. Please check out the details for the IPL 2024 Opening ceremony below,

When is IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony? Know Date, time and venue

The IPL ceremony will be held just before the inaugural match of the IPL 2024 at the same venue. As per the schedules, IPL 2024 opening ceremony is expected to start around 6:30 pm IST, on March 22. IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium. Glimpse of M A Chidambaram Stadium Ahead of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Leaked (Watch Video).

Where to get Live Telecast of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

All the channels of Star Sports network will be telecasting the matches of IPL 2024 live including the opening ceremony of IPL 2024 on 22nd March 2024. Fans who want to watch the opening ceremony on TV can check out the Star Sports network.

Where to get Live Streaming of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The streaming rights for the IPL 20-204 have been bought by Jio Cinema. Fans can watch IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on the Jio Cinema App for free of cost.

