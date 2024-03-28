Captain Rishabh Pant became the first-ever player to play 100 matches for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Pant plays his 100th match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In his eighth season in the IPL, Pant averages 34 runs with a strike rate of 147.9. Pant missed the IPL 2023 season due to a horrific accident and made his return in the 2024 season opener against Punjab Kings. The explosive batter received a special jersey for his achievement. Rishabh Pant Sweats It Out in Nets Ahead of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Receives Special Jersey As He Features in 100th Indian Premier League Match

A round of applause and a special jersey 💯 for Captain @RishabhPant17 who is all set to play his 100th IPL match 👏👏 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/gSsTvJeK8v#TATAIPL | #RRvDC | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/OQ6jvcTXMK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)