Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 broadcaster Star Sports took a dig at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for giving away a hair dryer as a reward. England cricketer James Vince and PSL 2025 outfit Karachi Kings attracted headlines all over after the franchise rewarded his match-winning century against Multan Sultans with a hair dryer. Fans trolled the PSL for the gift and later, James Vince also uploaded a picture of the hair dryer on Instagram story, stating that it was an 'upgrade' on the one provided by the hotel. Star Sports has taken a subtle dig at this now, with an advertisement promoting their 'Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan' contest for IPL 2025 viewers on the JioHotstar app. "When contests say “grand prize” and hand you a hair dryer..." they captioned their post. Fact Check: No, Hasan Ali Did Not Receive Hair Trimmer But Fitness Band For His Four-Wicket Haul in Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match.

IPL 2025 Broadcaster Takes Dig at PSL for Hair Dryer Award

