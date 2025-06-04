Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan won the Orange Cap award for scoring the most runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The rising sensation hammered 759 runs in 15 matches at a brilliant average of 54.21. The stylish left-handed batter slammed six half-centuries during the IPL 2025 edition. Gujarat Titans Opener Sai Sudharsan Wins Emerging Player Award For IPL 2025 Season.

Sai Sudharsan Wins IPL 2025 Orange Cap

𝘼 𝙎𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬 🔥 7️⃣5️⃣9️⃣ Runs 5️⃣4️⃣.2️⃣1️⃣ Average 6️⃣ Fifties 1️⃣ Hundred For his tremendous consistency, Sai Sudharsan is crowned with the coveted Orange Cap 🥇#TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS | #Final | #TheLastMile | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/hJEiRdRazF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 3, 2025

