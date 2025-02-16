The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is upon us, and the IPL governing council is all set to announce the schedule of the upcoming edition on February 16. The IPL 2025 will be the 18th season of the cash-rich edition and will see Kolkata Knight Riders defend their title. Star Sports Network are the broadcast partner for IPL 2025 and will provide live telecast viewing options of IPL 18 Schedule announcement on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, and Sports18 1 in India. Fans will also get a free live online viewing option of the IPL 2025 Schedule announcement on the newly-renamed JioHotStar app and website in India. Mumbai Indians Name Mujeeb Ur Rahman As Replacement For Injured Allah Ghazanfar Ahead of IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 Schedule Live

BREAKING: TATA IPL 2025 SCHEDULE RELEASES TODAY ON STAR SPORTS & JIOHOTSTAR AT 5:30PM! Start watching free on @JioHotstar https://t.co/lNHQ7Bo4zp pic.twitter.com/ffUh3ykynW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 2025

