The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be suspended as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is soon to make an official announcement regarding the competition's future. The growing India-Pakistan tensions post the Pahalgam Terror Attack have seen an escalation, which is a cause of concern for the authorities. The BCCI just concluded an emergency meeting following last evening's suspension of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match at Dharamsala, which raised doubts over the completion of the tournament, which is reaching its business end. The remainder of IPL 2025 will be held at a later date. Will LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match Take Place Today? Know All The Details.

IPL 2025 Set To Be Suspended

Yes, the meeting just got over. After discussing with all the concerned authorities, this decision was made. Further details BCCI will be sharing: BCCI sources to IANS — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

IPL 2025 Will Take Place At A Later Date

"BCCI wants to stand with the nation at this time and thus suspends IPL 2025 with immediate effect. It’s indefinite at the moment (on a window to resume IPL 2025 in future). It will only happen if there will be time later in the year. But for now nothing," said IPL sources to… — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

