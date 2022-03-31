Irfan Pathan lashed out at a Pakistan journalist after the latter threw a jibe at Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. Pathan praised Shami for his splendid show against Lucknow Super Giants, which set up Gujarat Titans' victory in an IPL 2022 match on March 28. The journalist reportedly took a jibe at Shami for his poor show for India against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Pathan in response, referred to legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram's performance against India at the 2003 World Cup.

See Their Tweets:

In 2003 World Cup, Wasim Akram (Legend) couldn't beat Sachin Tendulkar's (Legend) bat. Does it mean he couldn't bowl?? #sasteexperts — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 31, 2022

