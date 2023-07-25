Test cricket has witnessed the use of the word 'Bazball' quite a few times now over the course of the past year or so. But Shoaib Akhtar has coined a new term to describe Pakistan's aggressive approach with the bat in Test cricket. After bowling out Sri Lanka for just 166 on Day 1 of the second Test, Pakistan proceeded to register their second fastest team 100, in just 16.4 overs. They did lose Imam-ul-Haq early, but that did not stop them from taking on the bowling, with Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood both playing an attacking brand of cricket. Taking to social media, the former Pakistan fast bowler wrote, "Is #PakBall becoming a bit of a thing?" Hassan Ali Has Fun on Wet Covers As Rain Halts Proceedings on Day 2 of PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2023 in Colombo, Videos Go Viral!

Shoaib Akhtar Coins New Term for Pakistan's Approach to Test Cricket

Is #PakBall becoming a bit of a thing? — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 24, 2023

