After losing the first two T20Is in the ongoing three-match series, Pakistan will look to finish on a positive note in AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I in Hobart against hosts Australia. Meanwhile, the Australia National Cricket Team will be aiming for a series whitewash against the Pakistan National Cricket Team. In good news, cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 for free on the PTV Sports TV channel. Fans can also find viewing options for Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024 on the Tamasha app and website in Pakistan. AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Australia vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Hobart.

AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Will Live Telecast on PTV Sports TV Channel

Get ready for the return of Bazid Khan on our flagship show #GameOnHai as PTV-Sports goes LIVE for the #PakvAus T20 series!@bazidkhan81@aaliaaaliya pic.twitter.com/64zBfyOXps — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) November 13, 2024

