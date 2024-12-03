Pakistan won the first T20I quite convincingly and will look to continue their winning chariot when they clash with hosts Zimbabwe in PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 on December 3. The PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and commence at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). In Pakistan, fans will be able to catch the live telecast viewing option of PAK vs ZIM T20I Series 2024 for free on PTV Sports TV channel. Fans can also find live streaming viewing options for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2024 on the Tamasha app and website in Pakistan. Pakistan Playing XI for 2nd T20I 2024 vs Zimbabwe Announced; Salman Ali Agha To Captain As PCB Announces Unchanged Playing XI.

PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live On PTV Sports

Match Schedule Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Series 2024-25#PAkvsZIM pic.twitter.com/dauFWnPike — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) November 22, 2024

