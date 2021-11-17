As the Indian fans wat for the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand, a few fans are wondering whether Virat Kohli will be playing the game on Wednesday. So here's a quick reminder to all of you looking out for this detail. Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20I series and the first Test match against New Zealand. He will join the team in the second test match.

Tweet:

#TeamIndia squad for NZ Tests: A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna *Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team. pic.twitter.com/FqU7xdHpjQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2021

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shreyas Iyer / Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, M Siraj

