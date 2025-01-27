The next match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025 will be played between Chennai Singams and Falcon Risers Hyderabad on Monday. The Chennai Singams vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad will be hosted at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The exciting encounter will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Stars Sports is the official broadcasting partner of the Indian Street Premier League 2025. Viewers can watch the Indian Street Premier League 2025 live telecast on Star Sports First TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the India Street Premier League 2025 matches live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but only at the cost of a subscription fee. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Chennai Singams vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad

Chennai Singams aur Falcon Risers Hyderabad ke battle ke liye taiyaar ho jao! 🏏🔥 Who will take today’s win? 💥 Watch all the ISPL action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports First!#isplt10 #Street2Stadium #NewT10Era #Season2 #DikhaApnaGame #ZindagiBadalLo #ispl… pic.twitter.com/RGVx16c6rk — ISPL (@ispl_t10) January 27, 2025

