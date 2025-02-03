Table toppers Majhi Mumbai are set to lock horns with the fifth-placed Tigers of Kolkata for the 16th game of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, from 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 3, 2025. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Majhi Mumbai vs Tigers of Kolkata live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Majhi Mumbai vs Tigers of Kolkata live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2

Get your cold drinks ready kyunki aaj ke intense match se heat badhne wali hai! 🔥 Don’t miss Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata 🤩 Watch all the ISPL action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports First!#isplt10 #Street2Stadium #NewT10Era #Season2 #DikhaApnaGame… pic.twitter.com/OdCk6ZKKuw — ISPL (@ispl_t10) February 3, 2025

