The first season of the Indian Street Premier League will kickstart with a match between Srinagar Ke Veer and Majhi Mumbai. A new format, celebrity owners and tennis ball games will attract fans to the stadium, but teams will be looking to start their campaign on the right note. The match will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the ISPL 2024 matches, Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. The Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai Live on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)