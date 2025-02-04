Tigers of Kolkata and Srinagar Ke Veer are set to lock horns in the 19th game of the Indian Street Premier League 2025. The ISPL 2025 match will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Tigers of Kolkata are placed last while Srinagar Ke Veer are fourth in the points table as of now. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Tigers of Kolkata vs Srinagar Ke Veer live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Tigers of Kolkata vs Srinagar Ke Veer live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2

Tigers of Kolkata vs Srinagar Ke Veer live:

Tension hoga high aur expectations aur bhi zyada! 💥 Tiigers of Kolkata vs Srinagar Ke Veer ka yeh match miss mat karna 📺📱🏟️ Watch all the ISPL action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports First!#isplt10 #Street2Stadium #NewT10Era #Season2 #DikhaApnaGame #ZindagiBadalLo… pic.twitter.com/Xd5FxWKteD — ISPL (@ispl_t10) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)