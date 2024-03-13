The first season of the Indian Street Premier League has been very exciting for the fans and it’s into the final phase of the round-robin matches. Majhi Mumbai and Srinagar Ke Veer have already qualified for the semifinal phase, with three teams fighting for the remaining two spots in the semifinals. Falcon Risers Hyderabad lost three consecutive matches after the opening day win putting them at the bottom of the points table and out of the semifinal’s race. Chennai Singhams still has a chance to advance if they win the game with a huge margin. The match starts at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the ISPL 2024 matches, Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams Live on Sony Sports Network

