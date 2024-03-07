The first season of the Indian Street Premier League is underway with Majhi Mumbai winning the first match of the tournament. The third match will be between Falcon Risers Hyderabad and KVN Bangalore Strikers. The match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the ISPL 2024 matches, Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs KVN Bangalore Strikers will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. The Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs KVN Bangalore Strikers will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs KVN Bangalore Strikers on Sony Sports Network

Dikhaane asli game ka dum, aa rahe hain Falcon Risers Hyderabad and KVN Bangalore Strikers! Watch the Indian Street Premier League, Season-1, live and exclusive, only on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV!#Street2stadium #NewT10Era #EvoluT10n #isplt10 #ZindagiBadalLo… pic.twitter.com/XF98QSy01p — ISPL (@ispl_t10) March 7, 2024

