The first season of the Indian Street Premier League is underway with 10 games competed and the points table taking shape for the next round of matches. Falcon Risers Hyderabad have won just one match in three fixtures and will be aiming to get back to winning ways after back-to-back losses in recent games. Srinagar Ke Veer registered their first win of the tournament and stands fifth in the standing after just two matches played. The match starts at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the ISPL 2024 matches, Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer Live on Sony Sports Network

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">It's time to elevate the street skills to the grandeur of the stadium 🏏🤩<br><br>Witness the thrilling action of tennis ball cricket in the <a href="https://twitter.com/ispl_t10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ispl_t10</a>, starting <br>March 6, exclusively on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SonySportsNetwork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SonySportsNetwork</a> 📺<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ispl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ispl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/isplt10?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#isplt10</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Street2Stadium?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Street2Stadium</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ZindagiBadalLo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ZindagiBadalLo</a> <a href="https://t.co/DAi7sCirm6">pic.twitter.com/DAi7sCirm6</a></p>— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) <a href="https://twitter.com/SonySportsNetwk/status/1764305789789913222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)