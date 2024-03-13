The first season of the Indian Street Premier League is underway with two teams already qualified for the semifinal phase. Behind three consecutive wins, the Srinagar Ke Veer team is second in the points table and has already secured a place in the semifinal. Tiigers of Kolkata meanwhile need a win to advance in the competition. They are currently third in the points table with two wins from four matches. The match starts at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the ISPL 2024 matches, Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata Live on Sony Sports Network

