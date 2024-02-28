Rajasthan Legends and Chhattisgarh Warriors will play the next game of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. The exciting match of the tournament between Rajasthan Legends and Chhattisgarh Warriors is all set to be played on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida and has a scheduled start time of 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the IVPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Rajasthan Legends vs Chhattisgarh Warriors live streaming on the FanCode App. Cricketer Deepak Khandekar Tragically Dies While Playing Cricket in Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan Legends vs Chhattisgarh Warriors

