Mohammed Siraj has been India's strike option against the West Indies in the absence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Although his experience in Test cricket is still in its young days, he has matured in a meteoric speed and has grown enough to lead an inexperienced side. As India toil hard on a lifeless wicket to dismiss fighting West Indies batters, he provides an important breakthrough by dismissing Joshua da Silva with a big inswinger. Classic! Ravi Ashwin's Loopy Off-Break Cleans Up Kraigg Braithwaite During Day 3 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Joshua da Silva Wicket Video

