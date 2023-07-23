West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite is one of the most skilled batters in this Carribean line-up. During the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies at the Port of Spain, Braithwaite has shown grit and application at the top of the order negotiating the new ball attack of India. As he scored his half-century, he finally ended up getting trapped by Ravichandran Ashwin who dismissed him by bowling him out with a classical off-spinner's dismissal. Mukesh Kumar Maiden Test Wicket Video: Watch the Debutant Dismiss Kirk McKenzie During Day 3 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

Kraigg Braithwaite Dismissal Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)