The Jersey National Cricket Team is set to take on the Denmark National Cricket Team in match 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 on Monday, August 24. The Jersey vs Denmark match is set to be played at the National Cricket Centre, Grainville, Jersey and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Jersey vs Denmark match because there is no official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option as they can tune in to the FanCode app and website and watch Jersey vs Denmark ICC Cricket World Cup 2024-26 live streaming after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 19. Old Video of Monkey Attacking Young Cricketers at Local Cricket Ground Goes Viral, Watch Animal Chase Kids During Practice!.

Jersey National Cricket Team vs Denmark National Cricket Team

🔴 MENS CRICKET 🔴 BANK HOLIDAY CRICKET! Jersey 🇯🇪 are back in action v Denmark 🇩🇰 tomorrow at NCC Grainville (11am start). Food 🍔, Drinks 🍻, Ice Cream🍦, Music 🎵 & Bouncy Castles 🏰 Plenty for all the family to enjoy!@dfds_ukire | #backingred🇯🇪 pic.twitter.com/YDGl2MuqMM — Jersey Cricket (@cricketinjersey) August 24, 2025

