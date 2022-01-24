Joe Root, England's Test captain was named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2021. The England batter has had a prolific year in whites despite his team's poor performances. He scored 708 runs in 15 matches which included six hundreds.

See ICC's Tweet:

⭐️ Joe Root 🆚 Kyle Jamieson 🆚 Dimuth Karunaratne 🆚 Ravichandran Ashwin ⭐️ The winner of the 2021 ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year is revealed 👉 https://t.co/oH0YWiZpfI pic.twitter.com/IumWnZCb6R — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)