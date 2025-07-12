Jofra Archer gave a timely reminder of how quick he can bowl when he consistently clocked speeds of more than 145 Kmph in one over during IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 12. This happened in the 73rd over of India's first innings on Day 3, where a fiery Jofra Archer ran in and clocked seriously high speeds. It was also the fastest spell of his Test career so far. The first two balls bowled to Ravindra Jadeja were of 149.1 kmph (92.7 mph) and 149.8 kmph (93.1 mph). The next four deliveries were faced by Nitish Kumar Reddy and the pacer cranked it up, catching the young all-rounder by surprise on a number of occasions. The speeds of the next four balls were--148 kmph (92 mph), 145.6 kmph (90.5 mph), 147.8 kmph (91.9 mph) and 147 kmph (91.4 mph). 'Same Like You' Rishabh Pant Has A Cheeky Response Ready For Ben Duckett's 'Batting For A Draw' Comment During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch Jofra Archer Clock Seriously High Pace, Bowl Career's Fastest Spell:

Jofra Archer’s 73rd over speeds: 1.⁠ ⁠92.7 mph 🔥 2.⁠ ⁠93.1 mph 🔥 3.⁠ ⁠92.0 mph 🔥 4.⁠ ⁠90.5 mph 🔥 5.⁠ ⁠91.9 mph 🔥 6. 91.4 mph 🔥 The 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 spell of his career 😱 pic.twitter.com/FgbLmBCpJS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2025

Jofra Archer's Speeds In 73rd Over

Just Jofra Archer things. pic.twitter.com/VEBB55BoWz — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)