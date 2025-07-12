India is currently clashing with England in the third Test match 2025 at Lord's. Throughout the entire series, both the India and England cricketers have engaged in some fun banter among them. A glimpse of that could be spotted during the Day 3 of the Lord's Test when Ben Duckett made a comment towards Rishabh Pant, who was batting. Duckett said to Pant 'Just batting for a draw?'. To it Pant replied, 'me?'. As Duckett said 'Yeah', Pant further responded 'Same like you'. Duckett got a bit rattled and said 'That's me batting on Day 1'. Fans loved Pant's response and made it viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Run Out Video: Watch Ben Stokes Nail Direct-Hit to Catch Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Short of His Crease During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Rishabh Pant Has A Cheeky Response Ready For Ben Duckett's 'Batting For A Draw'

When Rishabh-Panti meets Bazball, the banter flows as freely as the boundaries 👀#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/YhqadvE3Be pic.twitter.com/wVXXjwPcSw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2025

