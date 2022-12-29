Kane Williamson has continued from where he left of as he stroked his way to a fine double hundred, on Day 4 of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 on Thursday, December 29. The former New Zealand captain hit 21 fours in his marathon knock that has put his side in firm control of proceedings in this match in Karachi. Williamson was earlier given by a life by Sarfaraz Ahmed, who had missed a stumping opportunity on Day 3. New Zealand Awarded 5 Penalty Runs As Nauman Ali's Delivery Hits Sarfaraz Ahmed's Spare Helmet Lying On The Ground During PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 (Watch Video).

Kane Williamson Scores Double Hundred:

