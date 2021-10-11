Kolkata Knight Riders' players are geared up for their IPL 2021 Eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore as both teams aim to advance to the next round. The clash will be played in Sharjah on October 11, 2021 (Monday).

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)