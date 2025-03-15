Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to hit the ground running in their preparation for IPL 2025, with their first practice match on Saturday, March 15. The defending champions earlier welcomed a number of their players to Kolkata and they kickstarted practice with a traditional 'puja' ceremony at the Eden Gardens. The KKR players have sweated it out in practice and will now be in action in a warm-up match, that starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in Kolkata and India won't have access to the KKR practice match live telecast at all, but an online viewing option would be available. KKR practice match live streaming online will exclusively be available on the Knight Club app. KKR Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

KKR Practice Match for IPL 2025 Live Streaming

Get ready to see your favourite knights in action! 💪 Download Knight Club App and watch the practice match LIVE! https://t.co/jhkUjXAzr0 pic.twitter.com/4gLOA5d9O8 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 15, 2025

