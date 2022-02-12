Shivam Mavi was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 Auction. Mavi has been one of KKR's best young bowling prospects and thus he returns to the franchise to make an impact once again. Royal Challengers Bangalore bid for him as well but KKR won the war and got back their player.

